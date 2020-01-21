Jennifer Aniston on why she'll never forget the 2020 SAG Awards, plus more news

Jennifer Aniston is celebrating her SAG win for this reason (sorry guys, it's not Brad Pitt)

Jennifer Aniston's sweet reunion with ex-husband Brad Pitt -- and shout-out to their history from the stage -- may have been among the most memorable moments from the 2020 SAG Awards for pop culture fans. But for Jen, who scored an Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series SAG for her work on "The Morning Show," the night will be forever important for other reasons. On Monday, Jan. 20, after the ceremony, she shared pics from before and after the awards. One showed her lying down in her ride to the event so as not to wrinkle her dress. "Harder than it looks," she joked in the caption. The other showed the same dress draped over the ledge of a tub. Sharing the ledge was her SAG statuette, an award conferred upon her not by critics, a la the Golden Globes, but by other members of the SAG-AFTRA union. That seemed to mean a lot to the star, who captioned the rest of the post, "Somewhere between these two photos, my peers gave me a gift I will cherish and a night I will never forget. Thank you @sagawards, @themorningshow, and our incredible cast and crew. Let's get back to work!"

