Beyonce stuns in leopard print corset, skirt and gloves, plus more news

Beyonce shows off her fierce side in sexy leopard print ensemble

If Beyonce's stressed out about the holidays, the mother of three certainly isn't showing it. Instead, Bey, who played Nala in the recent "Lion King" remake, looked calm, cool and utterly stunning in new photos she shared on Sunday, Dec. 21, that showed the singer in a leopard-print corset and pencil skirt, as she posed with leopard-print gloved hands above her head, cat-ear style. E! News reports the matching ensemble is by Duckie Confetti; in some of the shots, the Queen adds white cat-eye sunglasses to her look.

RELATED: Stars are nothing like us, Beyonce edition