Bill Cosby has been in prison for more than nine months. In January, he was moved from a cell near the infirmary to a general population cell. And now, his rep reveals, he's giving lectures to his fellow inmates.

Cosby's rep, Andrew Wyatt, spoke to TMZ and revealed that the disgraced comedian, who in September was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in his home 15 years ago, has been giving as many as four lectures a week for the last three months at Pennsylvania State Correctional Institution Phoenix in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, a 3,830-bed facility that houses some of the state's most violent offenders.

"These are the types of men he has wanted to get his messages across to for years, and now he has a totally captive audience," Wyatt told TMZ.

The former "Cosby Show" star is filling his speeches with parenting and life advice and as many as 100 prisoners will gather to hear what he has to say, Wyatt added. His lectures also include tips on how to do well in interviews as they seek work after being incarcerated, and tips for staying sober if substance abuse has been an issue.

Cosby's main message in his lectures -- which are laced with comedy, his rep explained -- is that the inmates need to, as TMZ puts it, "lead by example for their kids and stay outta prison in the future."

Cosby -- who's been doing a lot of his behind-bars work with a group called "Man Up" -- has also been telling prisoners that they need to "re-bond with their kids immediately upon getting out," TMZ writes.

The 81-year-old former TV star is expected to spend at least another two years and three months in prison as he serves out his sentence.