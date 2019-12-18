The cast of 'Cats' revealed
We know the purrrfect way for you to spend your holidays: Go see "Cats"! To mark the release of the Tom Hopper-directed film on Dec. 20, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the star-studded cast and the characters they're playing! Keep reading for more...
RELATED: Our favorite action stars who've also done musicals
We know the purrrfect way for you to spend your holidays: Go see "Cats"! To mark the release of the Tom Hopper-directed film on Dec. 20, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the star-studded cast and the characters they're playing! Keep reading for more...
RELATED: Our favorite action stars who've also done musicals