What to watch, stream or see in theaters over the 2019 holiday season

'Tis the season! What better way to spend the holidays than with a cup of eggnog, some roasted marshmallows and a holiday-friendly film or special? As we gear up to spend the next few weeks lounging around with family and friends, Wonderwall.com has put together a holiday watchlist so you don't have to... starting with "Elf"! This 2003 holiday flick starring Will Ferrell is about a Christmas elf named Buddy who travels all the way from the North Pole to New York City in hopes of reconnecting with his unaffectionate biological father (played by James Caan). While in the Big Apple, Buddy also develops a romance with fellow department store employee Jovie (played by Zooey Deschanel). This film will surely bring you a ton of holiday happiness -- after all, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear! "Elf" is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

