Holiday movie kids: Where are they now?

Our favorite holiday movie, "A Christmas Story," will celebrate its 35th anniversary on Nov. 18, 2019. In honor of the film about a boy named Ralphie's desperate attempt to get a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas, Wonderwall.com is checking up on its star, Peter Billingsley, to find out what he's up to three and a half decades later, along with several other all-grown-up holiday movie child stars. Keep reading for more...

