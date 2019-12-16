Things you might not know (but should!) about Margot Robbie

From "The Wolf of Wall Street" to "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and everything in between, Margot Robbie has solidified herself as one of the most talented actresses in the industry. To celebrate the release of her new movie "Bombshell," which opens wide on Dec. 20, 2019, Wonderwall.com has put together a list of fun facts to help you get better acquainted with the star. Keeping reading to learn more...

RELATED: Best nostalgic pics of Leonardo DiCaprio