Best nostalgic pics of Leonardo DiCaprio

On Nov. 11, 2019, our favorite baby-faced actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, turns 45. In honor of Leo's big day and his eternally youthful glow, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the best nostalgia-inducing photos of this child star-turned-leading man... starting with this adorable pic from 1990 when a nearly 16-year-old Leo appeared on the short-lived sitcom "Parenthood" as Garry Buckman, who's based on the same character that Joaquin Phoenix played in the film version of "Parenthood" the year before. Keep reading to see more memorable pics from Leonardo's past...

RELATED: Joaquin Phoenix's biggest on-screen transformations