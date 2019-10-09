Our favorite action stars who've also done musicals

From action flicks like the "X-Men" franchise to musicals like "Les Misérables," Australian actor Hugh Jackman has proven he can tackle any character in any genre of film. Most recently in 2017, Hugh slipped back into singing-and-dancing mode to portray circus founder P.T. Barnum in the biographical musical "The Greatest Showman." In honor of the movie star and Broadway actor's 51st birthday on Oct. 12, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at more action stars who've shown off their talents in movie musicals. Keep reading for more...

