'X-Men' movie characters ranked

In honor of the debut of "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" on June 7, 2019, Wonderwall.com is counting down the all-time greatest "X-Men" characters, starting with the mutant at the center of the latest film. Sophie Turner has portrayed the incredibly powerful telepath Jean Grey since 2016's "X-Men: Apocalypse." She'll finally get her chance to shine -- for better or for worse! -- as she transforms into the titular villain in "Dark Phoenix." (Famke Jansen portrayed the older version of the character in the original "X-Men" trilogy, which depicted her corruption in 2006's "X-Men: The Last Stand.") Now keep reading for more of the all-time greatest "X-Men" heroes, antiheroes, villains and more!

