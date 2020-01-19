Cutest couples at the 2020 SAG Awards

Another award show, another red carpet filled with adorable couples! Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at some of the cutest duos at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards... starting off with Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost! While it's no surprise, this couple stunned on the red carpet of the 2020 SAG Awards -- Scarlett dazzled in her teal gown while Colin donned a classic black tuxedo. The actress was nominated for two awards -- outstanding performance by a female actor in a lead role for "Marriage Story" and outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "Jojo Rabbit." Keep reading to see more cute couples...

RELATED: 2020 SAG Awards: see all the stars on the red carpet