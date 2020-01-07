Most memorable fashion from SAG Awards past

Jan. 19, 2020, marks the 26th year of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which honors the best performances in film and television. In anticipation of the big day, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of the most memorable celebrity fashion to grace the SAG Awards red carpet over the years... starting with Nicole Kidman's gorgeous green sequined Gucci gown at the 2017 show. Nicole, who was nominated that night for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for her work in "Lion," landed on many best dressed lists that night thanks to the wild but chic dress, which featured beaded and feathered parrot head embellishments. Keep reading to see more memorable SAG Awards looks through the years...

