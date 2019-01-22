1999 SAG Awards: Fashion flashback

Your favorite stars will be walking the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 27, 2019. But before they hand out this year's batch of prizes, Wonderwall.com is taking a trip down memory lane and revisiting what the SAG Awards red carpet looked like 20 years ago! First up is Gwyneth Paltrow in a beautiful pale pink Gucci creation. 1999 was a big year for the star, who was enjoying the success of her film "Shakespeare in Love." Later that night, she took home the best actress award as well as a trophy as part of the film's ensemble cast. Keep reading to see more '99 SAG Awards fashion...

