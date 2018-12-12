2019 SAG Awards Nominees -- See their reactions

The Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations are out! And in anticipation of the Jan. 27, 2019 show, lots of celebs have spoken out about the honor of being nominated. See what they all said, starting with Darren Criss. "Wow! Amazing news to wake up to. That's really cool. Good morning, world. I want to say a big thank you to my fellow members of SAG-AFTRA. Getting to join that union as a new actor was a real turning point and a real mark in my life as an exciting accomplishment. I feel really honored to be acknowledged by my peers and I'm proud to be a part of SAG-AFTRA. This is great—great news in the morning." Darren Criss, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for "Assassination of Gianni Versace." Keep reading for more stars' reactions...