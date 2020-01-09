2010 SAG Awards fashion flashback

Every year, the red carpet fashion at the Screen Actors Guild Awards is a sight to behold. In honor of the show's return on Jan. 19, 2020, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back to 2010 to see what the biggest stars were wearing at the annual show a decade ago... starting with the lovely Kate Hudson. Kate, who was nominated as part of a cast of "Nine" that year, dazzled in this white jersey Emilio Pucci gown with metallic detailing. Keep reading for the back view -- and to see more stars at the 2010 SAG Awards...

