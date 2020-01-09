Cutest couples at past SAG Awards
On Jan. 19, 2020, the Screen Actors Guild Awards returns, bringing amazingly styled celebs and their significant others out for a night of fun and celebration. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at past SAG Awards shows to see the cutest couples in attendance... starting with actors John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in 2019. The husband-and-wife duo were both nominees that night, but it was Emily who took home a statue for her performance in their horror flick "A Quiet Place." Keep reading to see more cute couples from past SAG Awards shows...
