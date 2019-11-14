The latest on Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's post-split relationship, plus more news

Brad Pitt hasn't seen his kids as much as he'd like since split

As Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continue hashing out the terms of a custody agreement for the six kids they share, Brad is reportedly getting frustrated that his attempts to spend time with Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne are frequently blocked. "Brad's lost count of the times they haven't been available to see him on special occasions, like birthdays or holidays," a source tells Us Weekly. "On Halloween, Angie made no effort to organize any type of family get-together, so he had no access to the kids once again." Angelina, the source adds, "still has a lot of resentment toward" her ex and "wants him to be held accountable because she feels he turned her and the children's lives upside down." The former couple split in 2016 but have been unable as of yet to finalize custody, although a judge did bifurcate the terms of their divorce, making them legally single. That hasn't led to much in the way of dating for either parent, though. Another source tells Us Angelina "has been on a few dates, but nothing serious." "She isn't closed to the idea of meeting someone new, but it's not her main priority. She's all about focusing on the kids, her job, and cleaning up her messy divorce," says the insider, who expects the star to wade back into the dating pool once her divorce is finalized. Us previously reported she had no interest in marrying again. Back in September, another insider said Brad has"been dating — very, very casually," but, like his ex, is more focused on spending "as much time with the kids as possible."

