A guide to the 2020 Oscar nominees' significant others

Whether or not these stars end up winning at the 2020 Oscars, they'll be going home with a trophy on their arm! Ahead of Hollywood's biggest night on Feb. 9, Wonderwall.com is putting the spotlight on the nominees' significant others, starting with Scarlett Johansson. The double nominee (for best actress for her work in "Marriage Story" and best supporting actress for her performance in "Jojo Rabbit") got engaged to "Saturday Night Live" writer-comedian Colin Jost in May 2019. They met when she guest hosted the NBC sketch show way back in 2006 but didn't actually start dating until 2017. Keep reading for more Oscar noms and their other halves...

RELATED: A guide to the 2020 Golden Globe nominees' significant others