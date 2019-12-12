A guide to the 2020 Golden Globe nominees' significant others

Not only do these actors have sought-after Golden Globe nominations -- they also have loyal partners to help them celebrate! Before the 2020 Globes on Jan. 5, Wonderwall.com is introducing you to the significant others of this year's crop of nominees! First up? "Living With Yourself" star Paul Rudd, who's been married to former publicist Julie Yaeger since 2003. They share two kids -- a son and daughter. The actor's work on the Netflix series earned him a best actor in a TV comedy or musical nomination this year. Keep reading to meet more partners!

