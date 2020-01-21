2020 Oscar nominees' best recent style moments

Now that we know this year's crop of Oscar nominees, we can finally get excited for the Academy Awards red carpet on Feb. 9, 2020. To celebrate, Wonderwall.com is checking out the nominees' recent stellar style moments, starting with this pretty Prada pick from Florence Pugh! The best supporting actress nominee, who's up for her work in "Little Women," donned this spaghetti-strapped dress embellished with plenty of silver sequins at the Critics' Choice Awards in January. She paired it with matching pointy-toe Jimmy Choo heels and beautiful drop earrings from Maria Tash. Keep reading to see more major fashion moments from the noms...

