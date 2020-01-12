Fashion hits and misses from the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

From bright colors to sheer disasters, the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards blue carpet proved polarizing and unpredictable. It also included a handful of stars who served up shocking fashion missteps, starting with what might be a Wonderwall.com first... a rare style slip-up from Zendaya! The star tops our hit lists monthly, but her selection at the Critics' Choice Awards missed the mark. The star's Tom Ford two-piece, which hailed from the designer's Spring 2020 Collection, featured a cropped, asymmetrical top in a metal-like fabric contrasted against a sweet, simple column-style skirt. Despite the killer fuchsia color, we couldn't get past that distractingly funky and futuristic top. And she wasn't the only fashionable face that disappointed on the blue carpet. Keep reading to see the rest of the night's best and worst looks...

