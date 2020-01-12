Cutest couples from the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

It's the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards and what better way to hit the red carpet than as an adorable couple? Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at some of the cutest duos to hit the red carpet at the highly-anticipated event... starting with Adam and Jackie Sandler! The exceptional actor-comedian was beaming as he hit the red carpet with his wife Jackie. Adam Sandler was nominated for best actor for his role as a personable, sports betting jeweler in A24's "Uncut Gems." The Josh and Benny Safdie film was also nominated for best picture at the award ceremony.

