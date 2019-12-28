Take that, Instagram trolls!

Mark Von Holden / Shutterstock

Florence Pugh, 23, couldn't help but respond to haters on social media who commented on the 21-year age difference between her and boyfriend Zach Braff, 44.

The drama started with a totally innocent Instagram photo of Florence hitting up Greenblatt's Deli after arriving in New York City. "First pit-stop, Matzo Ball soup," she captioned the solo shot on Dec. 28.

But the shade started rolling in after Zach decided to leave a sweet princess emoji in her comments section.

One user in specific replied to the "Scrubs" actor's sweet note with a redundant statement about his age, writing, "you're 44 years old."

Instead of ignoring the hate, Florence chimed in with a snarky comment of her own defending her relationship and clapped back with, "and yet he got it."

Florence and Zach have kept their romance pretty private since first being spotted holding hands in New York City back in April.

They even attended the recent premiere of Florence's movie "Little Women" separately but were seen together beforehand on Broadway star Preston Boyd's Instagram.

"Happy premiere @florencepugh @littlewomenmovie," Preston captioned a selfie with the cute couple and actress Sydney Morton on Dec. 7. "See you two soon!!"

Zach directed Florence, who starred alongside Alicia Silverstone in his short film, "In the Time it Takes to Get There," earlier this year. And they're currently working together again on his upcoming flick, "The Secret Ingredients of Rocket Cola."