While many are shocked over Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's split, their friends are far from surprised, saying this has been a long time coming.

"This isn't out of the blue. They've been trying to make it work for a while," a source told E! News.

On Sunday, the "Very Cavallari" couple announced on Instagram that they're divorcing after nearly seven years of marriage and a decade together. The couple shares three children: Camden Jack Cutler, 7, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler, 5, and Saylor James Cutler, 4.

In their divorce announcement, Kristin and Jay, who live in Nashville, implied that the split is amicable, saying, "This is just the situation of two people growing apart."

Those close to the former "The Hills" star and the former NFL quarterback echoed their statement. E!'s source said cheating was not a factor in the split.

"There's nothing scandalous or suspect about their split. Honestly, they just fell out of love and grew apart. It wasn't officially over until this week," an insider told Us Weekly. "She's planning to stay in Nashville so they can co-parent."

On a recent episode of "Very Cavallari," the Uncommon James founder spoke about her marriage and said things weren't always as they appeared.

"Jay has been great, yes. From the outside, things are so perfect and things are so great," she said on the April 7 episode. "But actually, they're not. And that sucks. It sucks. That's the thing, though, with marriage... it's ups and downs. Right now we're in a low, but in two months we could be up here again. And that's how we've always been, our whole relationship. It is what it is."

She added that there is "no such thing as a perfect relationship."

"Jay and I have problems. I've always been very vocal about that," she continued. "We have to work at our relationship, so hearing him say that we're perfect is kind of silly to me. We definitely have issues."

One issue centered around a rumor that Jay and Kristin's longtime BFF Kelly Henderson had an affair, something Jay vehemently denied. Kristin, who is no longer friends with Kelly, has insisted that she never believed the rumor.