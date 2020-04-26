Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have called it quits on their marriage.

The former "Hills" star — who shares three children with the former NFL quarterback — announced the split on Instagram on Sunday.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," she wrote alongside a picture with Jay. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

The split, she implies, is amicable.

"This is just the situation of two people growing apart," she wrote. "We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

Kristin and Jay, who live in Nashville, first met in 2010 during a Chicago Bears preseason game. They quickly began dating and married in 2013.

The split announcement comes following Kristin and Jay's three-week quarantine in the Bahamas.

After Kristin's divorce announcement, Jay posted a photo with the former "Laguna Beach" star. His caption is a carbon copy of Kristin's message.