Just days after Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced they were splitting after a decade as a couple, drama has emerged in the wake of their divorce filings.

It's now clear things aren't nearly as amicable as the "Very Cavallari" stars suggested in an April 26 statement revealing they were calling it quits after three kids and nearly seven years of marriage.

Kristin was "surprised" that Jay filed for divorce before she did, TMZ reports, crediting the information to "sources with direct knowledge" of the case. "She didn't know he was doing it," TMZ writes.

After reading his divorce petition, the webloid adds, the Uncommon James designer got upset after learning that the former NFL quarterback described himself as "the available at home parent and the primary caretaker of the parties' minor children," E! News reported.

That, TMZ explains in its story, is the "one thing in his divorce petition that set her off." The site's sources claim Kristin was "shocked" because that's not how she sees it -- she said in her filing, as reported by People magazine, that she "has been the primary residential parent" to kids Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4.

Jay's assertion changed things, according to TMZ. Though he's asked the court to award them joint custody, the former "Laguna Beach" and "The Hills" star, in her response, asked for primary physical custody with visitation for her ex.

Previous reports revealed other issues that might flare up. For example, Jay claims they separated on April 21, but K-Cav said it was "actually April 7," E! reported. April 7, People added, is the day Kristin and Jay returned to the States after vacationing in the Bahamas for several weeks.

Jay's asking for an equitable distribution of their marital assets and to be awarded "reasonable attorney fees" and "general relief to which he may be entitled." In her response, Kristin asked for Jay to pay child support and also pay for their kids' health insurance.

She raised eyebrows when she claimed both "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct" are the grounds for their divorce.

TMZ pointed out that Tennessee is a "fault" state when it comes to divorce, which means the parties must prove fault on the part of the other spouse. That's led to speculation that Jay cheated. According to TMZ's sources, Jay did not have an affair.

The pair chose to reveal their split via social media over the weekend in the form of identical Instagram posts with different photos -- Kristin chose a pic of herself and Jay walking away from the camera with their arms around each other, while he chose a black-and-white shot of them posing outside in happier times.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," they wrote. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."