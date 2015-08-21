Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are officially calling it quits!

According to People magazine, the "Transformers" actress recently filed to divorce her husband of five years, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of the rift in their marriage of five years.

But what exactly went wrong with the off-and-on couple of more than a decade, who tied the knot in 2010 and share two sons, Noah and Bodhi?

"Megan and Brian's split is a classic Hollywood story of two people in different stages of life and career," a source close to the actress reportedly told People magazine. "Megan is young and hot and sought after for work, and she is eager to move ahead in her career. […] Brian wants more of her time than she can allow."

Adds the source: "She was overwhelmed with the children and her husband's expectations, which got in the way of work responsibilities. […] They had many disagreements and arguments about her time at home, which led to problems."

Another People magazine source echoed the sentiment that Megan's career played a role in the breakup: "[She] has always been career-oriented and noted because she was so beautiful. Now she is being recognized for her talent, and like anyone else with Hollywood ambitions, she wants to pursue those options. The timing just wasn't working for her relationship."

According to documents obtained by Gossip Cop, the beautiful brunette designated June 15, 2015, as the date of separation from her husband. She is reportedly asking for joint custody of their boys.

Gossip Cop adds that the duo did not sign a prenup, so their assets likely will be divided in half in accordance with California's community property law. TMZ, meanwhile, notes that the mother of two will likely end up paying spousal support to her ex as she has been the primary breadwinner of their family for years.

Megan and Brian first connected on the 2004 set of ABC sitcom "Hope & Faith." The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum popped the question in 2006, and though they briefly called off their engagement in 2009, the longtime couple reconciled and made it official during a Hawaiian vacation in June 2010. They welcomed son Noah in 2012 and son Bodhi in 2014. Brian also has a son, Kassius, from his previous relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil.