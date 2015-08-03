Zooey Deschanel has a lot to celebrate! The New Girl star is not only a newlywed, but she's also a new mom.

The 35-year-old actress welcomed a baby girl on Monday with producer Jacob Pechenik, who she recently wed in a top secret, intimate ceremony.

"I am thrilled to confirm that Zooey Deschanel and her husband Jacob Pechenik are new parents to a beautiful healthy baby girl," the actress' rep confirmed to ET.

Details on the couple's new baby or wedding ceremony were not revealed.

Deschanel and Pechenik, who produced her upcoming comedy Rock the Kasbah, have been dating since August 2014. The actress was previously married to Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012.

Deschanel and Pechenik announced that they were expecting in January, and their engagement shortly thereafter.

Congrats to the happy couple!