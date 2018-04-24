From the clink to the court! Meek Mill is expected to attend Tuesday night's Philadelphia 76ers playoff game just hours after being released from prison.

Page Six spoke to Michael Rubin, the basketball team's co-owner, and he said Meek would be a guest of honor at the game. Michael is a longtime friend of Meek's and was in court when the rapper was sentenced to two to four years in prison. He has visited Meek in prison several times over the past five months.

Michael has long advocated for Meek's release, saying his imprisonment was unjust.

"I visited Meek this morning with Kevin Hart, but when we left, we learned the Supreme Court just ruled he must get immediate bail," Michael said. "I'm on my way back to pick him up now, and he'll probably be out in the next few hours."

When asked what he and Meek plan to do to celebrate his freedom after five months in jail, Michael old Page Six, "We're going to the game tonight!"

It feels like Meek and his team had been jumping through hoops to get him released, so attending a basketball game seems rather fitting.