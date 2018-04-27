Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan separate and more ICYMI news for April 2018

Get caught up on the biggest celebrity news stories of April 2018 that you might have missed, starting with this sad split... Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan separated after nine years of marriage. The couple announced their shocking news on Instagram on April 2 in a joint statement. "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," the statement read. "There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision -- just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible." A source told Page Six that they were spending a lot of time apart because of work and that it put too much strain on the marriage.

