Ruby Rose is back on the market after splitting with her girlfriend of two years, rocker Jess Origliasso.

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The "Orange Is The New Black" actress announced the news on Twitter.

"I've shared the past two years learning and sharing my life with an amazing human being. An experience for which I am very blessed. Breakups are always incredibly hard on the people involved but I can only be grateful for the experiences we shared," she wrote.

"It's with a heavy heart to share that Jess and I parted ways a few months ago," she continued. "We still love each other very much and I will always support her and be her biggest advocate. With love x."

Ruby announced the news on April 1, but was adamant that this was no April Fool's Day joke.

"I understand it's 'April 1st' but I would never use something so personal as an April fools joke," she said in a followup tweet.

Ruby and Jess, the singer for The Veronicas, began dating in 2016 after the actress directed and starred in The Veronicas' music video for "On Your Side." She and Jess also dated in 2008.

Rumors of a split first began circulating last December, when Jess unfollowed Ruby on social media. Ruby then deleted all her Instagram photos of them together.

Steve Vas/Featureflash/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

In 2016, when times were good between the two, Jess spoke about she and Ruby's reconciliation on a radio show, telling Australia Nova FM's Kent "Smallzy" Small that they fell back in love while filming the music video.

"It's me. Me and Ruby Rose. And it is our love story in this video," said Jess. "It's about the dynamic, the highs and the lows of people in love, in a relationship."

She later said, "We have been friends for eight years. A really long time and it was just honestly the craziest thing… We just reconnected over doing this video, she wrote and directed it, and is in it with us and we just sort of fell in love."