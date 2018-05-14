Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy a pre-wedding weekend getaway, plus more news

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle head to the countryside for a weekend getaway

With just one week to go before their wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ducked out of the London spotlight for a weekend getaway at a cottage in the Cotswolds. "The run-up to the wedding has been quite stressful for them and they just wanted to get away and relax before the big day," an insider tells The Sun (via the Daily Mail). "They like to escape to the country for the weekend and the cottage is just perfect for them. It's very private, has a vast open-plan kitchen and dining area for Meghan to cook in and lots of large windows for the stunning views." Though Harry and Meghan, who's said to be a "big fan" of the secret spot, were only renting the four-bedroom digs, the cottage and surrounding area reportedly had to be outfitted with motion sensor alarms and cameras for their stay. As for the wedding stress, much of the tension seems to be coming from Meghan's family. Last week, her estranged brother changed his tune about the wedding, which he'd previously suggested Harry call off, and wrote to Meghan begging for an invitation.

RELATED: Royal wedding venues revealed