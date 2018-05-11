Meghan Markle's estranged brother Thomas Markle Jr. has been less than kind to the royal-to-be after he failed to get a coveted invite to her wedding, but he seems to have had a change of heart and has penned her a letter to wish her well.

Perhaps not surprising, he's also trying one last time to get an invite to the royal wedding on May 19.

In Touch obtained the letter that Thomas sent to Meghan on May 3.

"It's true that you and I have become 'distant' along with the rest of our family members over the years," he wrote. "But we are all still family. With all the memories of watching you grow up, it's hurtful that you would forget about us."

Thomas went on to detail memories of them growing up and spending holidays together.

"Meg I know that I'm not perfect, nor is anyone else in our family, as I'm sure you have read by now. But good, bad, or perfect, we're the only family that you have," he says. "It does hurt my feelings not getting invited to your wedding, along with the rest of the family. But it's not too late to send me an invite along with your entire family. We should all be there to show our love and support on your wedding day, because that's what families do. Not to mention, how long it's been since we all seen and have gotten together, that would be very nice."

Thomas further stated that he is "proud" of his estranged sister.

"I truly want you to have a great wedding day and long future with Prince Harry. I'm sorry for venting my frustrations about [how] he should call it off, but I was disappointed and confused about not getting invited. I really only wish you the best," he said. "I remember a loving, caring, amazing girl who had a great family growing up and I know you're still that person inside. So whatever you decide is ok with me, maybe I'll see you there, with all of us. It can still be a royal wedding family reunion."

Thomas' letter to Meghan came a few week after he sent one to her fiance, Prince Harry, in which he told the royal that "it's not too late" to call off the wedding. In that letter, Thomas blasted Meghan, calling her a "jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage."

"It's not too late, Meghan Markle is obviously not the right woman for you," he told Harry in the beginning of that April 26 letter. "As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history."

Tom claimed the "the whole world" sees Meghan's "attempt to act the part of a princess like a below C average Hollywood actress."

In a previous interview, Thomas called Meghan "a phony." Her estranged half-sister Samantha Grant has also been on a scorched earth media tour after not getting invited to the royal wedding.