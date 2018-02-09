Kim Kardashian West faces social media backlash and more ICYMI news

Online furor

Kim Kardashian West angered many on the Internet this week (for the umpteenth time) for posting a topless picture to Instagram... a picture that was taken by her 4-year-old daughter, North West. The image, posted on Feb. 8, was taken from behind as Kim looks in the mirror. Her bra is unfastened in the back and she's covering her breasts. The fact that North (who can be seen in the photo) took the photo is what got the Internet so fired up. Kim was called "disgusting," "distasteful" and a terrible role model. Some supported her, but the majority of commenters were not pleased.

