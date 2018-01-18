Justin Bieber and his mother were estranged for years, but they began patching things up late last year, and they're now vacationing together.

The Biebs and his mom, Pattie Mallette, are in the Maldives together, soaking up the sun. Clearly these two have moved past their issues, and Momma Biebs even took to social media to gush about her son.

"I'm so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming," she captioned an image of her and Justin cuddling close on a boat. "None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good 'fruit' you bear."

Pattie continued, "I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I'm alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back. #lovemom."

She quickly added, "Ps. Did I mention I was proud of you?"

Rex USA

Justin, of course, recently reunited with his ex Selena Gomez, too, much to the chagrin of her mom, Mandy Teefey. In December, there were reports that Many was hospitalized after finding out that her daughter was again getting serious with Justin.

TMZ reported at the time that Mandy had a heated conversation with her daughter in mid-December after Selena told her that she and Justin were in couple's therapy. Many then realized that the relationship was hardly a fling.

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

The animosity that her family has toward The Biebs is palpable.

In October, a family member told TMZ, "Justin is a vile human and will never be accepted by us. As long as she is even speaking to him in any way, it is not only disrespectful to everyone around her, it is disrespectful to herself."