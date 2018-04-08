It's Rod Stewart and his boys!

The British music legend and all four of his sons, ages 7 to 37, have been spending time together in recent days.

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

And Rod's wife, model Penny Lancaster, has been sharing sweet snapshots of the Stewart clan as they embark on adventures across Canada, where Rod's been touring this month.

"Boys all together 💚 #brotherhood," Penny captioned a beautiful black-and-white photo of the 73-year-old patriarch on April 5 with (from left) their two boys, Alastair, 12, Aiden, 7, plus Liam, 23 (whose mom is Rod's second wife, model Rachel Hunter), and Sean, 34 (whose mom is Rod's first wife, model-actress Alana Hamilton Stewart).

Boys all together 💚 #brotherhood A post shared by Penny Lancaster (@penny.lancaster) on Apr 6, 2018 at 8:58am PDT

Penny, 47, also shared photos of the gang exploring a marina in Vancouver and skiing together. "Madness at the top of Grouse Mountain #Vancouver," she captioned a slideshow of images of the brothers having fun in the snow on April 7.

The same day, she shared yet another slideshow of the Stewart guys playing tourists at a gorgeous Vancouver attraction. "Tree hugging at the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park with the Stewart's," she wrote.

Rod is also dad to four daughters: Renee, 25 (her mom is Rachel), Ruby, 30 (her mom is model Kelly Emberg), Kimberly, 38 (her mom is Alana), and Sarah Streeter, who was born in 1963 and placed for adoption. (Rod and art student Susannah Boffey were teens when Sarah was born; he met his daughter in the '80s and they slowly forged a relationship.)

"I've got eight children and I think I am appreciating it more now in old age than I ever did before. I really cherish those moments," Rod said on Britain's "Lorraine" in 2016. Of his younger sons, he added, "They don't want to go to bed, any excuse to stay up, 'Oh dad I think the house is on fire.' ... Anything to get your attention."

Rod has made it clear that after eight kids, he's done. And he's incredibly proud of them all. "I've got a hockey player, I've got a musician, I've got a ballet dancer, a jazz dancer -- they are all pursuing wonderful careers in the arts. Extremely proud of them," he said.