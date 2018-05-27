Moving on!

A year and a half after Mariah Carey and Australian billionaire James Packer ended their engagement, the diva has sold the 35-carat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring he gave her in January 2016, Page Six reports.

"Mariah has been very vocal recently about her choice to move forward in her life surrounded by positivity," her publicist told the New York Post gossip column's Richard Johnson. "That requires leaving emotional and material baggage behind, including an old engagement ring from an ex-boyfriend."

According to Page Six, Mariah, 49, kept the ring post-split as it was part of a financial settlement she struck with James, 50, in the wake of their messy breakup.

Page Six reports that the ring -- which at the time of the engagement was described as being worth $10 million -- is actually worth far less and was sold to a Los Angeles jeweler for $2.1 by Mariah's business manager on behalf of the Elusive Chanteuse.

"A confidentiality agreement was signed, but the jeweler is currently selling it, and there's only one such ring. Mariah Carey's public relations people are desperately trying to keep the story from the press, and have threatened the jeweler with litigation if he discloses her name," a source told Page Six.

Anyone who thinks Mariah sold off the ring because she needed the money is mistaken, a Mariah insider insists to the gossip column, explaining, "She owns multiple homes, her entire catalog of music and she's had numerous successful tours and residencies."

Though jewelry-lover Mariah continued to wear the stunning diamond ring designed by jeweler Wilfredo Rosado, though on other fingers, for at least a year after she and James split, it's no surprise she finally decided to part with it -- and not just because she moved on from James with dancer-choreographer Bryan Tanaka, 35.

In October 2017, James publicly explained that he felt his entire romance and certainly his engagement to Mariah was an error in judgement. "I was at a low point in my personal life," the billionaire businessman told The Australian. "She was kind, exciting and fun. Mariah is a woman of substance. But it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me."

In November 2017, The Blast reported that Mariah and James reached a financial settlement in the aftermath of their broken engagement that saw the singer -- who, according to TMZ, initially demanded $50 million -- walk away with between $5 and $10 million including the ring and some cash.