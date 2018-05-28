"Harry Potter" star Matthew Lewis is officially all grown up and off the market! He and Angela Jones got hitched in Italy over the long weekend.

Matthew, who played Neville Longbottom in all eight films within the franchise, took to Twitter to share a photo of the momentous day on May 28.

"Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead," he joked in the caption. "Fuming."

According to TMZ, the lovebirds got engaged at the end of 2016 in Paris, where Matthew got down on bended knee in front of the Eiffel Tower,

"They're both over the moon, a rep told E! News following their engagement. "They got together in July and hit it off straight away."

The couple allegedly met at a shindig for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction at Universal Studios Orlando, where Angela works as an event planner.

Matthew sure has grown up a lot since he first broke out onto the scene with "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" back in 2001.

Now 28 years old, he's turned into quite the hunk and we're not surprised that he got snatched up so fast.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!