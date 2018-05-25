Rapper Nicki Minaj says she's dating Eminem, plus more news

First couple of rap?

After splitting from rapper Nas late last year, Nicki Minaj has said she's now dating another high-profile music star: fellow rapper Eminem. She made the confession on May 24 in the comments section of an Instagram post in which she raps along to her verse on YG's song "Big Bank," TMZ reports. Nicki captioned the video clip with one of her lyrics about Eminem on the track: "Told 'em I met Slim Shady. Bagged a EM!!!" When a fan asked in the comments, "You dating Eminem???" Nicki replied with a single word: "Yes." The next day -- after the story had inspired headlines for hours as media outlets took Nicki at her word -- TMZ reported that Nicki was just joking and is not atually in a romantic relationship with Eminem. On the track, she raps of the music star -- who previously appeared on her 2010 song "Roman's Revenge" -- "Told 'em I met Slim Shady / bag the Em / Once he go black / he'll be back again."

