ICYMI: The week in music May 20-26

2018 Billboard Music Awards winners announced

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards rocked Las Vegas on May 20 with high-energy performances, stunning outfits and some gleeful acceptance speeches. Winners of the night included Bruno Mars for top R&B album, Ed Sheeran for top male artist and top overall artist and Taylor Swift for top female artist. The legendary Janet Jackson also took home a much deserved Icon award.

