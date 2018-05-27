Hugh Grant surprised fans when he married Swedish TV producer Anna Eberstein at the Chelsea registry office near their West London home on May 25.

Now, just two days later, the newlyweds appear to be honeymooning in the most unusual place: at the Formula One Grand Prix races in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Dan Mullan / Getty Images

Hugh, 57, and Anna, 39 -- who's the mother of three of his five children -- were photographed walking around the race grounds and taking in the scenery from a balcony on Sunday.

She can be seen wearing her wedding ring -- a simple thin gold band -- while his left-hand ring finger is bare.

The "Four Weddings and a Funeral" actor initially sported a big silver wedding ring with three large red stones that stretched from the bottom of his finger to his first knuckle -- InStyle has photos of the unexpected bauble -- when he and Anna were photographed with a small group of friends and family members outside the registry office following their nuptials last week.

SRDJAN SUKI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

During a pit lane walk ahead of the big event at the Circuit de Monaco, the casually dressed pair -- she wore a black long-sleeved minidress, he sported trousers and a light-blue button-down shirt -- donned matching aviator sunglasses and ID lanyards around their necks as they strolled around the track and paddock and chatted with race crews and other attendees. The newlyweds were all smiles and appeared to be in wonderful moods during the outing.

Hugh and Anna have been linked for about six years. Early on, he had his second child with ex Tinglan Hong, son Felix (their daughter, Tabitha, was born in 2011) just a few months after he welcomed his first child child with Anna, son John. Hugh and Anna reunited and went on to have two more children together -- one in late 2015 and another early 2018.

Vianney Le Caer/REX/Shutterstock

Hugh told People magazine of fatherhood in January, "It was the nicest thing that's ever happened to me -- he said sounding clichéd -- but it happens to be true. It's just lovely to have all that love around. Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It's unheard of in my case and they love you and it's all enchanting."