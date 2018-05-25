"Game of Thrones" actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie will be husband and wife in less than a month.

BBC News revealed that the duo is set to tie the knot on June 23.

REX/Shutterstock

"A 23 June date has been posted at the Huntly registration office in Aberdeenshire," the outlet said.

Rose's father, councillor Seb Leslie, owns a castle in the area, prompting many to believe that they will wed in the Scottish castle.

Back in September 2017, the couple's engagement was announced in The Times paper. "The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire," the announcement read.

One thing you can expect at the wedding: a lot of their "Game of Thrones" costars.

In fact, Kit told Jonathan Ross that he called a "GOT" producer and told him that that production schedule needs to be changed so that cast and crew can attend the nuptials.

"I rang him up and I said, 'I'm getting married and it's your fault actually,'" he said, referring to the fact that he and Rose met on the set of the HBO show. "I think for the final season he is so stressed that he's reached that peaceful level. I was like, 'You need to factor in a 'Game of Thrones' wedding by the way.' They [the cast] have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down."

Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In March, Rose spoke to E! News about wedding planning, saying that she and Kit go over "tiny little details" over FaceTime or email, but said it's "hard."

The distance "does make things a little bit trickier, but no, for the most part we agreed on most things," she said, "Which is good."