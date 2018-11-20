One day after news broke revealing that Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka had split and ended their engagement, TMZ is reporting that Chris wants the ring back.

Katie Jones/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, Paris is the one who called things off, and under California law, since she is the one who decided not to go through with a wedding, Chris is entitled to the engagement ring.

Sources close to the "The Leftovers" alum tell TMZ that the huge pear-shaped diamond sparkler, which features a 20-carat center stone surrounded by 2 more carats of smaller diamonds and was purchased by Chris in December 2017, is valued at $2 million. TMZ further reports that Chris got the ring at a discount as the jeweler, Michael Greene, is friends with Paris and the couple were up for publicity.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, Paris and Chris "haven't seen each other since the split, and he hasn't requested that she turn the ring back... but we know he wants it." If Paris doesn't return it soon, Chris will have to ask her for it.

Hours after the breakup news broke, Paris took to Instagram to seemingly comment on her new single status with a quote from another blonde icon.

"My favorite Marilyn Monroe quote. ✨'I believe that everything happens for a reason. People change so that you can learn to let go. Things go wrong so that you appreciate them when they're right. You believe lies so you eventually learn to trust no one but yourself. And sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.'✨," she captioned a pic of herself dressed as Marilyn.