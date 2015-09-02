Another one bites the dust. Two years after tying the knot, Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger have split and are set to divorce.

Ever since the two Canadian rockers tied the knot in July 2013, they have been engulfed in rumors that their marriage was falling apart. Earlier this year a media report said the two were "leading separate lives."

On Sept. 2, Avril announced the split on Instagram, posting a photo of the her and Chad together on their wedding day.

"It is with a heavy heart that Chad and I announce our separation today," she said. "Through not only the marriage, but the music as well, we've created many unforgettable moments. We are still and forever will be, the best of friends, and will always care deeply for each other. To all our family, friends and fans, thank you sincerely for the support."

The couple surprised fans in 2013 after they announced they were engaged after only a month of dating. The state of their marriage was questioned earlier this year as Avril opened up about her battle with Lyme Disease. She heaped praise upon her friends and family, but when the topic of Chad was brought up she simply called him "supportive."

Last September, She celebrated her birthday in Las Vegas with family and friends, but her husband was nowhere to be found. She even ditched her 17-carat engagement ring for a pearl band at the event.

Around the same time, Radar Online reported that their marriage was on the rocks, partially due to her wanting to start a family. "She wants a baby and he does not right now because he is about to go on tour," a source said. "The fighting is not something that they can hide anymore."

The summer of the high-profile celebrity split continues...