Selena Gomez went back in time on Instagram on Wednesday, posting an adorable throwback picture from elementary school.

In the image, the singer, 27, wears a denim dress over a white t-shirt. Her hair is voluminous as she smiles for the camera, her new teeth starting to fill in.

"We always go into it blindly," she captioned the sweet snap.

Many of Selena's celebrity friends applauded the picture of their fresh-faced friend.

DJ Snake and celebrity stylist Chloe Bartoli summed up their feelings with three letters: "OMG."

Lisa Rinna said, "Oh Yes Baby Girl." Julie Michaels commented, "OMG MY HEARTTTT."

"Omg little QT!!," Nina Dobrev said.

Selena's previous social media post came a little over a week ago. In that image she appeared sleepy in bed and without makeup. She was cuddled up to a blanket in the snap.

"Me, all the time," she wrote.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The elementary school social media post also comes after she was seen heading to Niall Horan's house in Los Angeles. Further, just last week the One Directioner shared an Instagram snap from a group dinner where it appeared he had his arm wrapped around her.

A source told E! News afterward that their relationship is simply platonic, saying they are "not dating and have been hanging out as friends" for a while.