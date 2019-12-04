Jenna Dewan moves in with Steve Kazee on her birthday, plus more news

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee take the next big step

Jenna Dewan's birthday on Tuesday, Dec. 3, came with an extra milestone -- she moved in with her boyfriend, Steve Kazee ahead of the arrival of their first child together. "This woman. What an indelible mark she has put on my heart," Steve captioned a photo of Jenna on social media. "The day of her birth has been a full one for us so far ... dropping off the kiddo at school," he continued, referring to Jenna and and her ex, Channing Tatum's 6-year-old daughter, Everly, "baby doc appointment, nursery planning, moving into our new home, picking the kiddo up from school and so many other little life moments." In spite of all the activity, Steve still sounded smitten with his lady. "Through it all I love catching eyes with her and knowing that she is the person I will be spending the rest of my life with," he wrote. Jenna and Steve were first linked last fall, about six months after Jenna announced she and Channing had decided to separate. "I couldn't be more grateful that she was put on this earth and that we found each other through all the noise," Steve ended his sweet post. "I love you Jenna and I hope you have the happiest of birthdays!"

