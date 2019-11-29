Kid Rock had to be lifted off the stage of his own bar in Nashville, Tenn., last week after grabbing the mic and launching into what appeared to be a drunken tirade about his hatred of Oprah Winfrey.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for Chruchill Downs

Video published by TMZ on Friday, Nov. 29, shows the singer onstage at Kid Rock's Honkey Tonk and Steakhouse last week, delivering a long and repetitive rant in which he slurred, "F--- Oprah," multiple times while holding a mostly empty cup in one hand.

"Look, I'm not the bad guy in this equation," he can be heard saying at one point as fans alternately boo him and yell that his behavior is "crazy."

"I'm the f---ing guy you want on your side," he says in the video as a security guard looks on sternly behind him.

At another point, he says, "Oprah Winfrey is like 'Hey, I just want women to believe in this s---,'" before lobbing another "F" bomb her way and using a variety of extreme profanity.

Syk/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

When a patron responds by calling the singer "racist," he switches gears, saying he knows he'll be criticized for being racist because of what he's saying, then implies he doesn't care.

To prove his hate isn't reserved for African-American celebrities, he then says he also hates Joy Behar, telling the crowd, "I'm not a bad guy, I'm just an honest guy, saying I don't like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar," before returning to what, by that point, had become his go-to lewd and unprintable dis.

According to TMZ, Kathie Lee Gifford got a hateful shout-out as well before more stunned audience members blasted him again for being "racist" and "blacked out, drunk" as he slumped on the side of the stage.

Finally, the video showed Kid being heaved up off the floor and pulled offstage.

Rex USA

Last December, organizers of a Nashville Christmas parade removed the singer from his grand marshall duties in the wake of a controversial appearance on "Fox & Friends" via a video interview that was conducted as he drank bourbon behind the bar of the same club.

"God forbid you say something a little wrong; you're racist, homophobic, Islamophobic, this that and the other," Kid, who's long been an avowed supporter of Donald Trump, told the show hosts, according to the Associated Press. "People need to calm down, get a little less politically correct. And I would say, you know, love everybody. Except, I'd say screw that Joy Behar [expletive]."

Kid later apologized for using profanity but "not [for] the sentiment" he was trying to express.

As of Friday afternoon, he had not addressed the incident on social media.