Jennifer Aniston is turning the big 5-0! The actress has accomplished quite a bit in her five decades, including starring on the No. 1 sitcom "Friends." In honor of Jen's big birthday on Feb. 11, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at all the times the cast of "Friends" has reunited since the show went off the air in 2004. We begin with Jen and bestie and former co-star Courteney Cox, who were snapped together at an afterparty for Jen's Netflix movie "Dumplin'" in December 2018. Keep reading for more "Friends" reunion moments...

RELATED: Movie stars who were on TV sitcoms