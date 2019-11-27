Vanilla Ice is officially single.

The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper and his ex finally agreed on a divorce settlement, more than three years after she decided to end their marriage.

Larry Marano / Getty Images North America

TMZ reported on Wednesday that a Florida judge has signed off on the divorce between Rob and Laura Van Winkle, but the judge is reserving the right to bring the duo back into court if they don't follow through with the terms of the settlement, particularly in regards to health insurance and underpaid alimony.

Ice and Laura share two children, but both are adults, so custody isn't an issue.

Back in October 2016, on her 46th birthday, Laura filed divorce documents after 20 years of marriage.

"I gave myself a birthday present. I wanted to file for divorce for a long time but I was scared to do it," she told the Daily Mail afterward. "We never really had a wedding or an engagement, so I figured I'd do it on my birthday. Besides, I was having a hard time sleeping at night."

She also called Ice a "fake" family man and a "narcissist."

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Their marriage wasn't always easy. In January 2001, he was arrested and pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges against his wife. He was then sentenced to probation and family therapy.

In April 2008, he was arrested again for alleged domestic violence.

There were reports that he was also arrested in 2004, but those claims have never been confirmed.

In 2011, there were reports that Ice had moved out of their Florida home because his wife had cheated on him. She denied the infidelity, but reportedly told the National Enquirer, "We've had problems for a very long time and Rob has moved out."