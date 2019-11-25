Josh Duhamel and Fergie have finally reached a divorce settlement nearly three years after they split.

A judge has yet to sign off on the paperwork, TMZ reported, and it's unknown what the terms of the divorce are. The paperwork was submitted in L.A. Superior Court on Nov. 22.

WireImage

Josh and Fergie share one child, 6-year-old Axl. Fergie had previously said she wanted joint legal and physical custody.

The couple formerly announced in September 2017 that they had separated after eight years of marriage, but in their statement they acknowledged that they had actually been broken up for months.

"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," the couple said in a joint statement. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

Getty Images North America

The former couple, however, waited for a long time before making a legal move to end their marriage, as Josh only formally filed for divorce in May.

Since splitting, Fergie has kept her love life pretty private, whereas Josh has openly dated several women, including actress Eiza Gonzalez, whom he split with in July 2018 after a five month romance.